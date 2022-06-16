Former Gilbert high school teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

GILBERT — A former Higley High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning following an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The investigation began April 14 after allegations were made about 35-year-old Aaron Dunton and a 14-year-old student.

Higley Unified School District says Dunton had been a teacher at Higley High School from July 19, 2021 to April 14, 2022. Dunton was also a volunteer softball coach and assistant football coach.

Police say the investigation also uncovered incidents involving Dunton and a 11-year-old student in 2019 at Power Ranch Elementary also located in Gilbert.

Dunton was previously a teacher at Power Ranch Elementary from July 16, 2015 to May 28, 2021.

"We are extremely disappointed and troubled by this news," said HUSD, in a statement. "Please know that we take all allegations of employee misconduct very seriously and providing a safe learning environment is always a top priority for our district."

Dunton faces four counts of aggravated assault, one count of tampering with a witness and two counts of contributing to delinquency and dependency.

Gilbert Police Department is working to identify any additional victims or witnesses. Anybody with information is encouraged to contact Gilbert PD at 480-503-6500.