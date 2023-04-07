East Valley basketball club needs big assist after financial donors backed out

A group of young Valley athletes is hoping to hit a buzzer-beater after several months of planning. The athletes are part of a Gilbert-based basketball club helping kids from low-income families participate in sports.

The group might not make it to their tournament next week after a big donation fell through. ABC15 talked with the team in need of an assist.

The boys on the hardwood are the result of an idea Lena Freeman had two years ago. She wanted her boys to pour themselves into something positive after her mom died.

"It started really small and started blossoming. I came in with my son in the summer of last year,” said Duane Elliot.

The boys are known as the Desert Storm Christian Ballers, making up six teams with players ranging in age from 4 to 18.

Soon after, the players got their coaches. Elliot says a local school hired all of them.

He, like others, stepped up and the team has thrived ever since.

"A month ago, we did have a high school team and now we have 15 strong high schoolers that are, to put it frankly, scary when they get on the court,” added Elliot.

Next week, the young men are scheduled to play in a three-day basketball tournament in Honolulu. But, according to Elliot, most of the players along with some of their coaches and parents are preparing to take a 'time-out' after donors pulled out.

"It just wasn't panning out to the point where what was promised was just pulled back. We were basically stuck holding that bag,” said Elliot.

ABC15 listened to voicemails from a woman telling the team's founder not to expect the money any longer.

"She's not giving up. She's keeping hope alive for these young kids. She had already told them they were going to go and is hellbent making sure that happens,” said Kenneth Sanders.

Sanders and the other coaches practiced with the boys Thursday night.

"I think we have a really good team, so no matter who is there, we will still play as hard as we can,” said Matthew Thompson.

The team hopes to raise money by April 12 to get to Hawaii.

"I just believe accountability is everything and partnership means a lot especially when it is going towards people who are really deserving of it,” said parent Shanell Johnson.

Those wanting to help the Desert Storm Christian Ballers can by sending an email to DesertStormBasketBallClub@gmail.com to ask how.