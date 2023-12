GILBERT, AZ — A child is dead after drowning at a home in Gilbert.

At about 2:30 p.m., Gilbert Fire and Rescue crews were called to a home near Greenfield and Guadalupe roads for reports of a child drowning.

When crews arrived they rushed a one-and-a-half-year-old to a hospital where the child died.

During an investigation, Gilbert police detectives learned the child was found in the home's swimming pool.

An investigation into what led to the drowning is underway.