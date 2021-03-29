100-year-old World War II veteran celebrates getting COVID-19 vaccine

GILBERT, AZ — Among the more than 2 million vaccinated Arizonans, very few are 100 years old and served during World War II.

But that's just part of retired Major Fannie Griffin McClendon's story.

She enlisted in the Army at 19 years old and was an officer in the only All-Black, Women's Army Corps unit.

She was sent to Europe during World War II and later joined the Air Force. During her 26 years in the military, she faced racism and sexism. Then after serving honorably, she opened an antique store in Mesa in 1971.

Saturday morning she was vaccinated at the VA clinic in Gilbert.

“I didn't even feel it. I'm surprised. I want to be able to take that lady with me when I go to the hospital. Wow!”

And when asked what she's thinking now that she's partially vaccinated? “I better not get sick!”

After her shot, she was presented with a “Living Legend Award" by the Department of Veterans Services.