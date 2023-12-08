Watch Now
Semi-truck crashes into Arizona Wilderness Gilbert location, 'closed until further notice'

Brewery says crash caused "extreme damage" to building
Posted at 5:56 AM, Dec 08, 2023
GILBERT, AZ — Arizona Wilderness' Gilbert location is "closed until further notice" after a semi-truck crashed into the building Thursday.

The brewery posted on Facebook that a crash caused extreme damage to the exterior and interior of the building, causing it to close for the rest of the night.

A representative from the brewery told ABC15 that a semi-truck crashed into the building and caused a water main leak, but could not go into the specifics of the damage.

The Gilbert location will remain closed until damage can be assessed and repaired. It is unclear how long the business will remain closed.

ABC15 has reached out to the Gilbert Fire Department for information regarding the incident.

