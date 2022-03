GILA RIVER — Gila River, Casa Grande and the Bureau of Indian Affairs fire crews are working to contain a fire that started Monday morning near Olberg Road and Highway 87.

Crews have called in air support to assist.

Gila River Fire officials tell ABC`15 the fire is burning in the river bottom and has "lots of fuel" to keep going.

It has burned about 200 acres and no structures are threatened.

Gila River Fire asks that people avoid the area.