Efforts underway to incorporate San Tan Valley, making it Pinal County's largest city

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — With the San Tan Mountains as a backdrop, San Tan Valley is one of the fastest-growing communities in Arizona.

"We only had two roads coming in and out and still had cows and loved it," said Evelyn Carr. "But it's definitely time for us to grow up."

Carr has lived in San Tan Valley for 17 years and she believes it's time for it to become a city.

"I believe that it's a good idea for us to incorporate because we need our roads. Control of what's going on in our city," she said.

Carr is among a growing number of San Tan Valley residents who want their community to become a city.

In April, an organization called STV Inc. 2024 notified Pinal County it will try to get San Tan Valley recognized as a city.

"We have 100,000 residents in San Tan Valley, 100,000 plus. It's the largest unincorporated area in Pinal County and is not set up to run a city," said Tyler Hudgins, a member of the STV Inc. 2024 board and one of the leaders in the effort.

Geographically, Pinal County is the size of the state of Connecticut.

When it comes to the distribution of county tax dollars, San Tan Valley gets in line with every other community. Becoming a city would give it access to federal funds as well as greater control over what its residents want.

Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman represents San Tan Valley.

"Put the government in control of the people and that's what a municipality does," said Mike Goodman, Pinal County Supervisor who represents San Tan Valley. "They get county amenities. But like I said, I'm the only elected official for the County that lives in the San Tan Valley area. This would give more of a local voice to the people and that is one of the reasons why I'm for the incorporation effort."

Goodman says cities are better equipped to build roads and parks and fund fire service than counties.

The group spearheading the effort will still need to convince voters that this is the case.

Later this summer organizers will host a series of open houses to lay out their plan to San Tan Valley residents. They are also meeting with local city governments in Pinal County as well as Mesa and Gilbert to get input and hopefully buy-in on incorporation.

A map of the future city of San Tan Valley still needs to be drawn and the group will need to gather enough signatures in a petition drive before the Board of Supervisors puts the initiative on the November 2024 ballot.

Only residents who will live inside the proposed city limits will vote on incorporating.