CHANDLER — An individual has died and another is injured after a shooting in Chandler Friday evening.

Police were called to the area of Cooper Road and Chandler Boulevard for reports of a shooting at a residence.

Officials say one person died and another was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police are still investigating what exactly led up to the shooting.

Police say there is no danger to the community.

Chandler police ask that anyone with information call the police department.