FD: 7-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Chandler apartment complex

CHANDLER, AZ — A 7-year-old girl drowned in the pool at her Chandler apartment complex Wednesday night in what officials say is a tragic accident.

Chandler police say crews got to the complex near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue around 6:15 p.m., after another resident walking by the pool area saw the girl in the water.

Responding officers found the surrounding fence secured and it is unclear how the girl got inside the pool area.

Officers began life-saving measures until fire crews arrived. The girl was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died, police say.

It's unknown how long the girl was in the water before being pulled out.

Police say it appears the girl, who lives at the complex with her family, was playing in the pool area alone. Signs of foul play or neglect have not been found, according to police.