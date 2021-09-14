Chandler woman's passion for plants inspiring others during the pandemic

CHANDLER, AZ — The pandemic has been tough on everyone with many people finding comfort in their hobbies. But for a Chandler woman, her love for plants is helping other people find joy.

“I'm a plant lady,” said Rosa Ramos.

Ramos' plant collection grew quickly to a point where she began selling plants from her living room a year ago; she now has almost 5,000 followers on Instagram.

“After I wake up my kid and my husband, the next step is to come here, open the blinds, turn on the lights and check each plant,” expressed Ramos.

The plants have become part of the family, little by little taking over her house. Instead of couches, her living room now has plant stands and shelves full of plants.

Ramos says it was her husband who suggested she share her love and start selling the potted plants. She says she was encouraged to embrace her passion and the happiness she finds in it.

Her joy has been such that her husband now gives her rare plants as an anniversary or Valentine’s Day gift.

“He's like, ‘oh I have a Monstera deliciosa for you’ and I'm like OMG thank you!,” expressed Ramos.

Ramos, who is originally from Mexico, is still learning English. But she says that hasn't hindered her business.

“Language has never been a barrier, most of my clients are Anglo, and they help me a lot. Don't be afraid of dreaming, it's never late to dream.”