Bomb scare prompts evacuation at San Tan Valley shopping center

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — A shopping center in San Tan Valley is being evacuated over a possible bomb threat.

At about 10 a.m., the Pinal County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a suspicious package that was dropped off at a third-party post office building near Hunt Highway and Gary in San Tan Valley.

PCSO says a suspect claimed the package was a bomb.

Due to this threat, nearby businesses have been evacuated.

Authorities say the incident is contained to the shopping center and no homes are affected. Everyone should avoid the area.

The suspect is described as a white male with a skinny build, last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and sunglasses.

The DPS bomb squad has been called to the scene to assist.