Two injured in mobile home fire near Ironwood Drive and Lost Dutchman Blvd

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Two people were injured following a mobile home fire near Ironwood Drive and Lost Dutchman Blvd. in the Apache Junction area Monday morning.

In a tweet, officials said the two people are being treated for burn injuries.

Breaking! SFMD crews are working a mobile home fire in the 2200 block of N. Ironwood. Two people are being treated for burn injuries. Fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/XTUVGuZJCu — SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) May 3, 2021

It is unknown how serious the injuries are at this time.

Crews have managed to get the fire under control, according to fire officials.

We will continue to update this developing story.