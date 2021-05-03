Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsApache Junction News

Actions

Two injured in mobile home fire near Ironwood Drive and Lost Dutchman Blvd

items.[0].image.alt
Superstition Fire & Medical District
E0ekVrPUcAErhJp.jfif
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 13:30:40-04

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Two people were injured following a mobile home fire near Ironwood Drive and Lost Dutchman Blvd. in the Apache Junction area Monday morning.

In a tweet, officials said the two people are being treated for burn injuries.

It is unknown how serious the injuries are at this time.

Crews have managed to get the fire under control, according to fire officials.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Oakland Saturday at 7:30P on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app