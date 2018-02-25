SFMD: 2 seriously hurt in crash involving horse-drawn carriage in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - Two people were critically hurt in a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage in Apache Junction on Saturday, according to the Superstition Fire and Medical District.

Fire officials say the incident happened at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo, near Apache Boulevard and Lost Dutchman Boulevard.

According to SFMD, the horse-drawn stagecoach hit several vehicles.

The injured were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The horses were walked from the scene to their owners to be checked out, according to fire officials.

No further information was immediately available.