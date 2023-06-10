Recovery efforts underway after plane crash near Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Multiple agencies are responding to an aircraft crash in the Superstition Mountains outside of Apache Junction.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple reports of an incident involving a plane.

An air support helicopter confirmed a crash had occurred in the mountains.

Looks like PCSO search and rescue crews are getting ready to head out. They’re stationed at Lost Dutchman Park. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/YX49SxhN7L — Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) June 10, 2023

There's no word on how many people were in the aircraft, or what type of plane went down.

The sheriff's office says the FAA has been contacted.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com as we receive more information.

