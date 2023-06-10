Watch Now
Recovery efforts underway after plane crash near Apache Junction

Multiple agencies are being sent to the scene to aid recovery efforts
Recovery efforts are underway after an aircraft reportedly went down in Apache Junction.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 10, 2023
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Multiple agencies are responding to an aircraft crash in the Superstition Mountains outside of Apache Junction.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple reports of an incident involving a plane.

An air support helicopter confirmed a crash had occurred in the mountains.

There's no word on how many people were in the aircraft, or what type of plane went down.

The sheriff's office says the FAA has been contacted.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com as we receive more information.

