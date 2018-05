APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has blocked off an Apache Junction neighborhood after a shooting on Monday morning.

The incident happened near University Drive and Signal Butte Road.

According to MCSO, a man was transported to the hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

It is unclear if MCSO has anyone in custody. Details surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

