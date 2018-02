CANYON LAKE, AZ - Two people are injured after a boat explosion on Canyon Lake Saturday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the lake after receiving reports of an accidental explosion.

According to authorities, initial reports indicate that the engine caused the fire.

Two people on the boat suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims was flown to a burn unit for injuries to the arm and the second person suffered minor injuries to his or her leg.

The fire was contained to one boat and no other injuries were reported.