Apache Junction police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near US60 and Idaho Road at a Motel 6 Sunday.

Officials identified the man as Christopher Pascarella.

Pascarella was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say a person involved in the shooting was found at a different hospital who was also shot.

According to officials, no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.