Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk

No arrests have been made at this time, but other driver stayed at the scene
Posted at 8:19 AM, Dec 12, 2022
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night.

Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.

Toro was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. No additional information was immediately available.

Police are working with Pinal County Attorney's Office to determine possible charges.

