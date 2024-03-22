How to see the rare 'cougar shadow' on the Superstition Mountains

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — With this week’s spring equinox comes a unique phenomenon in the Superstition Mountains: the iconic cougar shadow.

Twice a year, during the spring and fall equinox, a shadow is cast on the mountains that looks just like a prowling cougar.

ABC15 viewer Deborah Myers shared her view this week from a spot in the Apache Junction area:

Deborah Myers

The best time to get a glimpse of the unique shadow is around 30 minutes before sunset, according to Visit Mesa.

You have to get to a pretty specific spot to see the cougar shape in its best form — Visit Mesa says you can see it well by going to the area of 13th Avenue and Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.

If you miss it this spring, you can try to see it again in the fall — the fall equinox in 2024 happens on September 22.