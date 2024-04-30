Watch Now
Houses in Apache Junction neighborhood evacuated due to nearby brush fire

Fire is reported near Tomahawk Road and Lost Dutchman Boulevard
Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 30, 2024
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police say homes and livestock near Tomahawk Road and Lost Dutchman Boulevard are being evacuated due to a nearby brush fire Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they are assisting firefighters with a brush fire north of McKellips Boulevard and east of Tomahawk Road.

It is unknown how long residents will need to remain out of the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest.

