Ex-boyfriend arrested after woman found dead in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman Sunday in Apache Junction.

Authorities say 34-year-old Ulises A. Cruz Peraza of the Phoenix area was taken into custody Wednesday in the Los Angeles area.

On Sunday, Apache Junction police received a 911 call from Maria Guadalupe Godinez Ramirez who reported she had been shot.

When police arrived they located Ramirez in her vehicle in the area along Old West Highway, near Colt Road, east of Idaho Road.

She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Investigators were able to identify a vehicle that was described as leaving the scene of the shooting. That led them to identify Peraza as a potential suspect, police said.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned Ramirez and Peraza had been in a relationship but Ramirez began to fear for her life and got an order of protection against Peraza in December of last year.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals, the AJ Police Department was able to track Peraza to the Los Angeles area where he was apprehended on Wednesday.

The investigation into the details of the shooting continues and any witnesses or those with information about the case are asked to call Apache Junction police at 480-982-8260.