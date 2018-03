APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - One person has been killed, and 11 others injured in a crash on the US-60 westbound at Ironwood Drive near Apache Junction Saturday night.

DPS officials on scene said that a black convertible vehicle rear-ended a large van causing the crash. A woman passenger in the convertible died from her injuries. The man driving the car was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

All ten people in the van were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

NEW: Van involved in US-60/Ironwood crash was taking people working Renaissance Festival back to Phoenix area @abc15 pic.twitter.com/1MHKBo6f0E — John Genovese (@JEGenovese) March 4, 2018

The westbound US-60 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

