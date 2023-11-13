Army sergeant from Apache Junction among five servicemembers killed in helicopter crash during training

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — The Department of Defense says a soldier from Arizona was one of five killed in a helicopter crash late last week.

A military aircraft crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission Friday evening, U.S. European Command said Sunday. EUCOM said all five crew members were killed when it went down “during a routine air refueling mission as part of military training.”

According to an announcement Monday morning, the victims of the crash were members of the United States Army:



Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California

Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota

DOD officials say, "there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy / hostile actions."