Army sergeant from Apache Junction among five servicemembers killed in helicopter crash during training

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — The Department of Defense says a soldier from Arizona was one of five killed in a helicopter crash late last week.
A military aircraft crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission Friday evening, U.S. European Command said Sunday. EUCOM said all five crew members were killed when it went down “during a routine air refueling mission as part of military training.”
According to an announcement Monday morning, the victims of the crash were members of the United States Army:
- Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona
- Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee
- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California
- Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire
- Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota
DOD officials say, "there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy / hostile actions."