Apache Junction police shoots as suspect attempts to flee after bar stabbing

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police shot at a suspect as he was attempting to flee after three people were stabbed at a bar near Idaho Road and Superstition Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle with four people inside who were believed to be involved in a fight that led to a stabbing.

Officers detained three people, but one person fled in a vehicle. Police say an officer was dragged a short distance. This is when the officer involved shooting happened.

Police say another officer shot at the vehicle, allowing the officer who was being dragged to get out.

Officials say the person driving, identified as 41-year-old Weston James, continued to drive toward Canyon Lake until the vehicle was stopped with assistance from Mesa Police Department and Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

James was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, though officials have not said if he was shot. Police say charges are pending, but have not said what those charges may be.

The three stabbing victims were also transported and two remain in the hospital in stable condition. Officials say the third left before staff could assess their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Apache Junction Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (480) 982-8260.