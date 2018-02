APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - Apache Junction police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman on January 28.

According to police, at 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on East Junction Avenue for a report of a sexual assault.

Police say the victim's boyfriend called authorities after she came home distressed and said there was a "crazy man" outside her home who had sexually assaulted her.

The boyfriend went outside the home, and saw a man in a newer white Dodge pickup truck with a work/ladder rack backing up quickly out of the driveway and speeding away, according to police.

The victim reported that she had met the suspect, introduced to her as a man named Brandon, at the Lucky Strikes Bar in Apache Junction.

The suspect reportedly offered to give the victim a ride home and then took her to an unknown location in the desert where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim was then able to convince the suspect to drop her off at home, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man, 32 to 38 years old, weighing about 185 pounds, and between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, you are asked to call Apache Junction police at 480-982-8260 or lead Detective Steven Jeansonne at 480-797-6191.