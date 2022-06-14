Apache Junction police say 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A man and woman have been found dead in Apache Junction after an apparent murder-suicide, police said Monday.

They said officers were called to the scene about 8 p.m. Sunday after a 13-year-old boy said his father had just shot his mother several times.

Police said the man and his wife both had gunshot wounds and were declared dead.

Investigators believe the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Three children were in the home at the time, ranging in age from 6 to 13 years old, police say. They were not injured.