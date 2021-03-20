3 motorcycle riders killed in 4-vehicle Arizona crash

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Authorities say three people riding on two motorcycles were killed in a Friday night crash that also involved two SUVs on State Route 90 near Sierra Vista in southern Arizona.

The state Department of Public Safety said preliminary information indicated that one motorcycle passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone collided head-on with an SUV.

The DPS said a second motorcycle was also passing illegally when the operator lost control and was ejected along with a passenger.

A second SUV then rear-ended the SUV involved in the head-on collision.

The motorcycle riders died and the SUVs' occupants were transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.