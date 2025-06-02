Job Corps Centers given more time to help students before closing

Job Corps Centers all over the nation are shutting down. The U.S. Department of Labor announced it’s putting a pause on these centers to align with President Trump’s budget proposal for 2026.

"I decided to come here and have the hands-on experience, so I could pursue my dreams and hopefully get a job in the union so I can actually earn big money and not only that but also support my family," said Prince McDuffie, a student at Pinellas County Job Corps Center.

McDuffie wants to go into carpentry…but he’s now running into one big problem.

“My dream was to work for the union, not only that…just strive and be somebody. As a kid, I always wanted this hands-on experience, and now that it’s closing, it’s going to take a toll on me and my life. It's sad," McDuffie.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced last week that it is putting a pause on Job Corps Centers, citing that only 38% of students were graduating, according to a nationwide report from 2023.

and that the closure aligns with President Trump’s budget proposal for 2026.

“What he planned on doing, doing advanced training, moving further along with his driver's license, all that just comes to a stop," said Sandra Larios, McDuffie's mom.

Leaders at the Pinellas Center stated that the information is outdated, and currently, 87% of their students are graduating.

McDuffie’s mom, Sandra Larios, said it’s going to have a huge impact on students.

"Everything that he has gained while he’s been up here while he’s been up here, are just snatched away, and its hard, not only for him but for a lot of students," said Larios.

The center not only helps disadvantaged young people get job training and develop skills, but it also provides housing for them while they are students.

“He talks about it, he talks about his friends…some of the ones that are even going to be homeless when they shut down, and there's no backup plan, and there's really nothing left for them once the program gets shut down, and it's sad," said Larios.

Chris Coupette graduated from the Pinellas County Job Corps Center…he now works as a nurse and said the thought of the center closing is heartbreaking.

"I was devastated because it opened so many opportunities for me…and I think of these students who don’t have a home to go back to…this place is not only an education center, it's family," said Coupette.

Center leaders stated that they were initially required to begin unenrolling students on Monday. However, on Sunday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that more time would be allocated to assist the most vulnerable students.

Roughly 270 students and 150 staff members are expected to be out of the building by June 30.

"Very, very sad. I mean, we are all like a family, and hearing that its about to close…not only for the youth and the opportunity that we also had, but the other people who potentially want the opportunity that’s free and hands-on, and its very sad that they are closing and theres nothing we can do about it," said McDuffie.