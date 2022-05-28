Woman, pets dead after incident at home near 40th Street and Shea Boulevard

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman and several pets were found dead inside a home early Saturday morning.

According to information from police at the scene near 40th Street and Shea Boulevard, a man reportedly called 911 and said he shot his wife.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman who was pronounced dead.

Police tell ABC15 that multiple dogs were also found dead at the home.

A man was found at the home with critical injuries.

No further information has been released. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.