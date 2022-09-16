Watch Now
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

Pinal County Sheriff's Office pursued the vehicle into the Valley
A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Sep 16, 2022
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say the pursuit overnight ended near 7th Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix.

One woman was taken into custody and two babies were removed from the vehicle unharmed.

PCSO did not immediately say what led to the pursuit or whether the babies were related to the woman who was taken into custody.

Officials say they expect to release more details soon.

