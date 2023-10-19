Watch Now
Woman in critical condition after Phoenix house fire early Thursday morning

A total of five people were displaced due to the fire
Phoenix Fire Department officials say one woman is in extremely critical condition after a house fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out at a home near 44th Avenue and Bell Road around 1:45 a.m.
Posted at 5:12 AM, Oct 19, 2023
As crews worked to extinguish the flames, they searched the inside of the home and found one person who needed to be rescued. That person, only identified as a woman, was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Two other people inside the home at the time had gotten out safely and are said to be in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

