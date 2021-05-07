Watch
Woman found dead at Phoenix park in July 2020 identified by family, police say

Posted at 11:26 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 14:41:07-04

PHOENIX — A woman who was found dead at a Phoenix park in November 2020 has been identified by her family, police said.

In a tweet Friday, Phoenix police said "the power of social media helped bring closure to a family and provide an identity for an unidentified woman."

Police did not reveal the identity of the woman. They added that the family had recognized the sketch and recently reported her missing to Gila County Sheriff's Office.

According to a report by AP in November 2020, the woman was found dead on July 28, 2020, in Green Valley Park near 16th Street and Interstate 17.

Police said there was no sign of foul play.

