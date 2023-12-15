Woman dies after being shot at home near 16th and Mohave streets in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday evening at a Phoenix home and later died.

Officials were called to the scene near 16th and Mohave streets around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Phoenix police told ABC15 Thursday night that the area would be blocked off during the investigation and what led up to the shooting had yet to be determined.