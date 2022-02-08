Work begins on largest industrial development in Phoenix history, West 202 Logistics

CapRock Partners has started its first phase of the largest industrial development in Phoenix’s history.

The 183-acre project, titled West 202 Logistics, is the first industrial complex to be built along the recently finished Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

“Its construction of the largest industrial campus in Phoenix’s history is a statement of confidence in our city’s future,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “More people choose Phoenix as their new home than any other U.S. city, that’s why we invest infrastructure to attract projects like this one.”

Nicholas Ilagan, senior vice president at CapRock Partners, said the industrial complex will support the Valley’s expansion by providing new jobs at a location that is important to the North American supply chain. Product can be transported to consumers in Southern California, Dallas, Denver, and Salt Lake City within a day’s drive.

“CapRock develops modern industrial facilities that provide logistics solutions for a wide range of industrial users, and our team is pleased to officially announce the commencement of CapRock West 202 Logistic, a one-of-a-kind development that will offer enhanced functionality and access for Phoenix’s enterprises while providing new opportunities for employment,” Ilagan said.

Phase one of the project includes the construction of five buildings, totaling 2.5 million square feet. Phase one is expected to be finished by early 2023, after which three additional buildings will be built to complete the 183-acre complex.

CapRock Partners owns more than 20,000,000 square feet of industrial property in California, Nevada, and Arizona. West 202 Logistics is CapRock’s fourth project in the Valley, located at the northeast corner of north 59th Avenue and West Van Buren Street.