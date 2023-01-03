Watch Now
Woman shot at fast food restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road

Suspect has not been located, police say
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 15:58:36-05

PHOENIX — A woman was shot at a Phoenix fast food restaurant Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m.

According to Phoenix police, when officers arrived on scene they located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The alleged shooter reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

The alleged shooter is believed to be known to the victim, according to Phoenix police. His identity hasn't been released.

