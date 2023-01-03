Woman shot at fast food restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A woman was shot at a Phoenix fast food restaurant Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m.

KNXV

According to Phoenix police, when officers arrived on scene they located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The alleged shooter reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

The alleged shooter is believed to be known to the victim, according to Phoenix police. His identity hasn't been released.