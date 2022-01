PHOENIX — Firefighters from Glendale and Phoenix worked together to put out a house fire on West Kristal Way in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a fire going from the family’s fireplace into the attic space.

The fire caused heavy damage and the roof partially collapsed.

A family of three is now displaced as a result. A crisis response team has responded to help them out.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.