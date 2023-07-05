Watch Now
West Phoenix crash involving fire truck sends firefighter, 2 others to hospital

Phoenix Fire truck into apartments 70th Ave and Indian School
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 22:32:10-04

PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter and two others were taken to a hospital after a crash Tuesday.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Phoenix Police Department officers were called to the area of 70th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a four-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived they located a vehicle on the roadway and a Phoenix Fire truck just off the sidewalk, near an apartment complex.

Emergency crews, not involved in the crash, took three people, including a firefighter, to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix PD.

A crash involving two separate vehicles occurred in the same area. Nobody in those cases was injured.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

