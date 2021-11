PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters had to respond to a Slipknot concert Tuesday night after a large fire was started in the crowd.

According to firefighters, the fire at Ak-Chin Pavilion was a debris fire, possibly started by bystanders at the event.

The fire was eventually extinguished with no extension to the main structure and no injuries.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.