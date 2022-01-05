Valley man accused of killing father, injuring woman in December shooting

PHOENIX — A Valley man was arrested after allegedly killing his father and injuring another woman.

The incident took place on the night of Dec. 28, 2021, at an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

According to police documents, officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds who told them there was a second victim. Officers located the second victim, a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman identified the shooter as the son of the second victim.

Officers were unable to locate the son, 37-year-old Manuel Angel Ybarra, until law enforcement received an anonymous tip about his location Monday.

He was found at a Glendale apartment after reportedly asking the resident, who he had known for a long time, for a place to stay.

Ybarra was taken into custody and provided evidence against him, but continued to tell officers he was not involved.

He was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm within city limits, and prohibited possession. He also had an outstanding parole violation warrant.