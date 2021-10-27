Valley family pushing for water safety regulations

PHOENIX — Arizona waters are becoming increasingly dangerous. Accidents have more than doubled since 2016. Last year the Coast Guard reports there were 162 boating accidents in Arizona resulting in 10 deaths. Arizona is one of only five states which don’t require the operator of a watercraft to take a safety course before taking the controls.

“One way we can help prevent some of these accidents is boater education," said Todd Heilesen.

His wife Wendy and their daughters survived a near-death experience on Lake Pleasant in 2017. A wave runner on a jet ski landed on top of their daughters while they were riding in an innertube tethered to Todd’s boat. Both girls were injured, fortunately, both survived.

"This happened to us, we don’t want it to happen to us again or to anyone else,” Heilesen said.

The Heilesen’s wrote a letter to the legislature asking lawmakers to require, at the very least, watercraft operators to complete a safety course.

State Representative Mitzi Epstein, (D) Ahwatukee District 18 read the letter. On Wednesday Epstein met with the Heilesens and other stakeholders to see what could be done to make it safer on the water.

“I believe this is the right thing to do,” Epstein said, “Folks have to understand if there are three people on the lake that’s fine. But now we have density on the lakes and therefore we need some rules of road, rules of the lake.”

Representatives from the boating industry attended the meeting. The industry says it supports the effort to make Arizona’s waterways safer. Epstein says lawmakers will consider boat safety legislation during the 2022 session.