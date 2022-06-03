Two teens shot near 83rd Ave and Indian School Thursday night

PHOENIX — Two juveniles in their late teens were shot by multiple suspects in Phoenix Thursday night, according to police.

The incident happened near 83d Avenue and Clarendon, just south of Indian School Road, around 9 p.m.

Police say the two teens were shot at by multiple people who then drove away from the scene.

One teen has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The second teen had minor injuries and didn't need to be hospitalized.

Details on what led up to the shooting or any suspect descriptions have not been released.