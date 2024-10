PHOENIX — Two men are dead after a shooting in the West Valley overnight.

Phoenix police responded to the area of 67th and Highland avenues around 3:20 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims who had each been shot at least once.

Both victims, only identified as men, were pronounced dead at the scene.

What led to the shooting is under investigation and there is no word on whether any suspects are known or in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.