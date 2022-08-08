Watch Now
Two homes catch fire near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road

Two homes caught fire near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.
Phoenix monterey house fire
Posted at 9:52 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 14:00:01-04

PHOENIX — Officials are investigating after a fire ignited two neighboring homes in West Phoenix Monday morning.

The first-alarm fire broke out in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 a.m.

Phoenix fire gives update on house fire

Fire officials say the blaze lit two homes on fire.

Video from the scene showed a large number of emergency vehicles and crews putting out hot spots on the sides of both homes. Damage could be seen in the attic and roof areas.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

No injuries have been reported.

