Toddler "extremely critical" after being pulled from west Phoenix pool

Posted at 9:19 AM, Jul 09, 2022
PHOENIX — A two-year-old girl is in "extremely critical condition" after being pulled from a swimming pool at a home in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews were called to a home near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road around 9 a.m. for reports of a drowning.

When they got to the home, they found the young girl had been pulled from a backyard pool and was unconscious and not breathing.

CPR was performed before firefighters arrived and they took over life-saving measures, Phoenix Fire said.

The child was taken to a hospital in "extremely critical condition."

It is not known how long the child was in the pool.

