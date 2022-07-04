Three people shot during argument inside Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people were shot during a verbal fight between two people inside an apartment Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to an apartment near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting.
Two men and one woman were found inside with gunshot wounds.
Officials say the two men were having a verbal argument when the two shot at each other.
All three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting is currently under investigation.