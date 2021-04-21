Three hurt during apartment fire near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Fire officials say three people were injured during an apartment fire in west Phoenix, including one man who is in critical condition.

Crews responded to the blaze early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire from a first-story apartment.

Phoenix Fire Department says a man was found inside the apartment and was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Another man was able to get out of the apartment before crews arrived and was treated for unknown injuries at the scene.

Officials say a woman was also injured while jumping from the second story to the ground. She was also treated for injuries at the scene.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and kept it from extending to other apartments.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.