PHOENIX - Self-storage customers were robbed, and at least one says Grand Canyon University is partly to blame.

The university bought the Eagle Canyon Storage last month. It's next to the rapidly expanding campus in Phoenix near Camelback Road and 27th Avenue.

Customers say several units were burglarized since the university and new management took over. At least one is blaming a lapse in security.

Tonie Chavez, 71, reported her theft to police.

"We lifted it [the door] up, and right away, I noticed my refrigerator was gone," Chavez told ABC15.

A manager tells ABC15 he feels bad for the victims, and he has hired a nighttime security guard.