Teen girl, two adults shot inside vehicle near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road

Posted at 8:47 AM, Oct 31, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left three people, including a teen, hurt Sunday morning.

Officers were alerted of a shooting near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:00 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene they learned two men and a teen girl were in a vehicle when they were shot.

All of the victims sustained gunshot wounds that are believed to be non-life threatening, according to Phoenix police.

Police are speaking to witnesses and looking for evidence of what led to the shooting.

No further details have been released.

