PD: Teen girl killed by family member in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police say a teen girl is dead after she was shot by a family member at a west Phoenix home Saturday.

Phoenix Police Department officials say at about 3:15 p.m., officers were called to a home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road for a shooting.

The caller reported a family member had been shot by another family member.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a victim who was identified as 15-year-old Valerie Arreloa.

She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Detectives learned the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Alexis Vidrio, was reportedly handling a gun at the time of the shooting.

Police say Vidrio removed the magazine out of the gun and then pointed the gun and shot Arreloa.

Vidrio remained at the scene and was arrested for a manslaughter charge.