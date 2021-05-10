Teen boy dies following shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road Sunday night.

Phoenix police said around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area for a shooting call.

They arrived at the scene and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Firefighters pronounced the teen boy dead at the scene.

Police identified the teen as Erin Carrillo Felix.

Investigators are working to locate the suspect and determine what led up to the shooting.

No other details were provided.

The shooting remains under investigation.